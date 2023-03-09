Hillary Clinton: ‘People Who Identify as Women Are Being RAPED by Man-Made Climate Change’

Hillary Clinton has declared that people who identify as ‘women’ or ‘girls’ are being ‘raped’ by man-made climate change.

During the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the former Secretary of State went off on a wild tangent about women being victims of climate change, especially in Ukraine.

“Women and children are the primary victims of conflict and of climate change and there is no place that unfortunately, tragically, shows us that more dramatically than Ukraine today,” Clinton told the crowd.

.@HillaryClinton: "Women and children are the primary victims of conflict and of climate change and there is no place that unfortunately, tragically, shows us that more dramatically than Ukraine today." pic.twitter.com/FAguBudrgu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2023

Infowars.com reports: Clinton also said that COVID had a “disproportionate impact” on women and girls.

More Hillary: "Covid … had a disproportionate impact on women & girls around the world & a lot of consequences such as increases in domestic violence, increase in child marriage, increase in unemployment. And we have seen organized pushback to the advancement of women." pic.twitter.com/vk8ZOM24tK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2023

“We have been dramatically set back by two things: By Covid, which had a disproportionate impact on women and girls around the world and a lot of consequences such as increases in domestic violence, increase in child marriage, increase in unemployment. And we have seen organized pushback to the advancement of women,” Clinton said.

The global gathering, which began March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day, brings together women from the magazine’s 30 Under 30 and 50 Over 50 lists.