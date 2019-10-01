Hillary Clinton: People Need To ‘Get Over’ Biden’s History Of Inappropriately Touching Girls

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has shrugged off concerns regarding Joe Biden’s “inappropriate” touching of women and girls.

“Get over it,” Mrs. Clinton barked at a reporter during a joint-interview with daughter Chelsea, in which she claimed the accusations leveled at Biden are an attempt to take the spotlight off Trump.

When a reporter from PEOPLE magazine raised questions about Biden’s creepy moments with young girls on the campaign trail, an exasperated Hillary was quick to jump in and shut the topic down.

“For goodness’ sake, I’m sorry, I have to jump in because I’ve heard a little bit about that,” Hillary said. “I mean, I don’t think that the Twitterverse is the American electorate, but there are lots of vocal voices that say all kinds of things.”

“[Biden] is a thoroughly decent human being who has served our country honorably and well for decades,” she continued. “You could take any person who sticks their little head above the parapet and says, ‘I’m going to run for president,’ and find something that … a little annoying habit or other kind of behavior that people are going to pick apart and disagree with.”

If Hillary sounded dismissive of Biden’s inappropriate behavior around women, it should be no surprise. She also defended her husband Bill in the face of serious accusations leveled by a bevy of women over decades.

In 2015 Hillary released a video saying that rape victims must be believed. Conveniently enough, Hillary seemed to ignore her own advise for years. Many women, including Paula Jones and Juanita Broaddrick, have accused her husband Bill of sexual assault over the years. Not only did Hillary refuse to believe those women, she did her darnedest to destroy their reputations and paint them as whores and opportunists.

People report: Biden launched his 2020 presidential bid in late April in the the shadow of several women’s stories about what they said was his inappropriate physical behavior toward them.

Former Nevada lawmaker Lucy Flores, the first woman to come forward, said in March that Biden came up behind her at an event in 2014, put his hands on her shoulders and “proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head.”

“I’m not suggesting that Biden broke any laws, but the transgressions that society deems minor (or doesn’t even see as transgressions) often feel considerable to the person on the receiving end,” Flores wrote in a March essay about the experience.

“That imbalance of power and attention is the whole point — and the whole problem,” she wrote.