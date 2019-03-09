Hillary Clinton: Non-Americans Must Help Me Oust Trump

Hillary Clinton has urged non-Americans around the world to help her oust President Donald Trump from the White House.

Days after saying she wasn’t going to bother running for a third time, Clinton backtracked and told the “Gender Equality Conference” at the Norwegian Business School on Friday that she hasn’t completely ruled it out.

Theamericanmirror.com reports: “I’ve said it repeatedly and over and over again, look I am in the camp of people who believe it’s imperative that our country elect a different president,” she said to applause from the Norwegian audience.

“You all have a stake in this,” she added to the foreigners as she said the “entire world” should care about ousting Trump.

Earlier in her remarks, she lamented foreign countries, namely Russia, allegedly working against her.

The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman took to Twitter on Tuesday night to say she talked to “someone close with Clinton” and that person said “she wasn’t trying to be emphatic and close the door on running when she spoke to a local reporter yesterday…”

The person also says she is extremely unlikely to run, but that she remains bothered that she’s expected to close the door on it when, say, John Kerry isn’t. She has told her team she is waiting at least to see the Mueller report. 2/2 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 6, 2019

Haberman followed up with an additional tweet to add, “The person also says she is extremely unlikely to run, but that she remains bothered that she’s expected to close the door on it when, say, John Kerry isn’t.”

The source told Haberman Hillary is waiting for the Mueller report.

On Monday, Hillary declared she’s not running for president in 2020.

In a short interview with News 12, the failed presidential candidate said, “I’m not running, but I’m going to keep working and speaking and standing for what I believe.”