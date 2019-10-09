Hillary Clinton: Maybe I Need ‘Rematch’ With Trump, ‘I Can Beat Him Again’

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said that “maybe” she needs a “rematch” with President Donald Trump, before proving her eternal sore-loser status by adding “obviously, I can beat him again.”

During an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of “PBS NewsHour,” Hillary Clinton claimed that President Trump is either “lying or delusional, or both” and said she does not understand what “motivates him.“

Hillary said, “You know, it truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me. But this latest tweet is so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my emails. We all know that. So, he’s either lying or delusional, or both. There was no subpoena, as he says in a tweet this morning. So, maybe there does need to be a rematch. I mean, obviously, I can beat him again. But, just seriously, I don’t understand, I don’t think anybody understands what motivates him, other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation.”

Hillary followed up the bombshell hint about her lingering presidential ambitions on PBS Newshour with a tweet sent to the president, warning him not to “tempt” her into running against him.

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

Would Hillary stand a snowflakes chance in hell against Trump in 2020?