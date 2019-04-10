Hillary Clinton Says “MAGA” Is a White Nationalist Slogan

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has implied that the millions of people who voted for Trump during the 2016 election are ‘white nationalists’.

Clinton Tweeted a link to an article from the far-left Huffington Post on Tuesday about Republican activists who have adopted President Trump’s slogans and rhetoric.

Ilovemyfreedom.org reports: She also added the caption “The white nationalists certainly think MAGA is a white nationalist slogan.” The article tried to paint the picture that President Trump has started a racist movement which is being carried out by “white nationalists.”

The white nationalists certainly think MAGA is a white nationalist slogan. https://t.co/Pp8Z7hBFRc — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 9, 2019

Check out what the Daily Caller reported:

And Clinton is certainly not alone in her opinion. Actress Alyssa Milano responded to the confrontation between the Covington Catholic High School students and Native American activist Nathan Phillips by claiming that “the red MAGA hat is the new white hood.” But regardless of the actions or opinions of far-right activists abroad, there were over 60 million Americans who voted for Trump in 2016 — and most of them are neither far right nor “white nationalists.”

For someone who has been in politics her entire professional career, it’s appalling that Clinton is so quick to demonize normal American citizens. During her campaign in 2016, Clinton went as far as to label half of the voting population (those who support Trump), as “deplorables.” It’s no wonder why she lost in 2016!

Dana Loesch made this exact point in a tweet where she said, “This strategy of smearing people worked really well for your 2016 campaign.

This strategy of smearing people worked really well for your 2016 campaign. https://t.co/tb9ax6APkf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 9, 2019

The Huffington Post article started out by claiming “white nationalists” were adopting President Trump’s styles, also claiming that not wanting illegal immigration is “extreme”:

“Make America Great Again” has become more than a U.S. political slogan. For Bissonette and other white nationalist, radical right and anti-immigrant extremists all over the world, it’s a symbol; a kind of political messaging that transcends the specifics of country and language.

“The hat and the MAGA acronym have really become shorthand for this white nationalist movement,” said Barbara Perry, a professor at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology and an expert on the far right.

Democrats love using the words “white nationalism” to try to portray the picture that America is a racist country because of people who love their country. The Left has distorted the meaning of these two words to mean something they aren’t. They tie “nationalism” to people like Adolf Hitler to demonize people who are proud to be American when in reality, people who are “nationalists” are just proud to identify with the country they live in or are from. There is nothing wrong with being proud to be an American but Democrats love to tie the word “white” to nationalism to make it seem like you are a racist if you are a white person who is proud to identify with your country.