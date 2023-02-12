Hillary Clinton: ‘It’s Time to BAN Cash To Fight Climate Change’

Hillary Clinton has declared that it’s time to make cash transactions in America illegal in order to “fight climate change.”

“Today, I’m proud to announce that the Clinton Global Initiative, started by my husband, will work closely with SEWA and with our partners the America-India Foundation, the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, the Desai Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation, the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, and the Algorand Foundation to launch a $50 million Global Climate Resilience Fund for Women,” the former secretary of state said during a speech in Gujarat, India.

🤮The wicked witch is in India to announce that her foundation will be working with the Self Empowered Women Association (SEWA), to better prepare women for climate change. pic.twitter.com/MpIflQhxBs — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) February 9, 2023

“This fund will empower women and your communities to have access to resources that will make you resilient to the effects of climate change, like extreme heat,” she added.

Infowars.com reports: The cryptocurrency organization called the Algorand Foundation will join forces with the Self Employed Women’s Association and the Clinton Global Initiative, according to a press release,

Not much is known about the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center — it simply states on its website that it is “making communities around the globe more resilient.”

The Council for Inclusive Capitalism, for which Lynn Forester De Rothschild is listed as one of its advisers, claims its mission is “mobilizing the private sector to create a more inclusive, sustainable and trusted economic system.”

This comes amid an economic backdrop of numerous central banks pushing for Central Bank Digital Currencies, “digital cash” over which they have complete control, claiming they will reduce humanity’s carbon footprint.

As an aside, Clinton’s uncharacteristically weathered appearance drew ridicule on social media, with some comparing her face to that of Hungarian billionaire George Soros.