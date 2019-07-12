Hillary Clinton Posts Instruction in SPANISH to Help Illegals During ICE Raids

Hillary Clinton has tipped off illegal immigrants on how to legally deal with impending deportation raids by ICE agents.

The former Secretary of State took to Twitter on Thursday, urging people to share Spanish-language guidelines on how to conduct themselves during the raids.

“Por favor comparte (please share)” Hillary posted, attaching the Spanish instructions to her tweet.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The instructions include telling illegals not to answer the door if ICE comes knocking on their door, letting them know they ‘have the right to remain silent,” and to not sign anything without talking to a lawyer.

Hillary also instructed illegal aliens to take pictures and video of the ICE agents, take their badge numbers and take note of what type of car they drive.

The English version of what Hillary posted:

The @nytimes reported overnight that ICE is planning to conduct massive raids this weekend to deport families and “collateral” immigrants who may be nearby. Share this guidance from @UNITEDWEDREAM on what to do if ICE comes to your door. #HereToStay #CloseTheCamps pic.twitter.com/yE837Jzptj — Swing Left (@swingleft) July 11, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) actually told illegal aliens they don’t need to answer the door if ICE comes knocking because a deportation warrant is not the same as a search warrant.

‘If that is the only document ICE brings to a home raid, agents do not have the legal right to enter a home. If ICE agents don’t have a warrant signed by judge, a person may refuse to open the door,’ Pelosi said on Thursday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex also fired off a tweet Thursday giving illegal aliens ‘legal advice’ on how to evade ICE agents.

How is this not obstruction of justice? Are we a nation of laws or not?