Hillary Clinton Gives Biden Advice On Dealing With Trump

Hillary Clinton has offered Joe Biden some advice on how to deal with President Trump during a debate.

‘Stay focused and be prepared to confront someone unlike anyone you’ve ever dealt with before’, the twice failed presidential candidate said

Clinton warned Biden that he needed to keep on that track and not to get distracted with whatever verbal assaults Trump might throw at him.

Politico reports: Speaking on MSNBC on Friday morning, the former first lady and secretary of State offered insight into challenging Trump as the only other person to have done so in a general election race. She said Trump’s irregularity as a candidate meant her campaign had to navigate new waters, and she advised Biden to stay on top of and debunk misinformation.

She also said Biden should continue to stick to his message without getting thrown off by the latest Trump remark and to be prepared for a highly unusual debate experience.

“There was a lot to learn and it was a new experience for all of us,” Clinton said. “There was so much going on under the surface on social media, and I don’t think we did a good enough job being aware of and understanding the impact that such assertions and falsehoods could have.”

She continued: “Try to get your message beyond the sort of reality show environment that [Trump] is trying to create so that the American people have an idea about why they would vote for you, not just against Donald Trump.”

Clinton also warned Biden that debating Trump is unlike any other experience she’s had, and she advised him to get ready for punches out of left field.

“Be prepared on that debate stage to be standing there with somebody unlike anyone you’ve been involved with before in politics, someone who lies with impunity, who literally will say anything, try to throw you off your game,” she said

Clinton said she and Biden are old acquaintances from their time in the Senate and from working together in the Obama administration. She said they have been in conversation throughout the campaign and that she was ready to help Biden and Kamala Harris, his running mate, through the election.