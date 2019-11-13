Hillary Clinton: I’m Facing ‘Enormous Pressure’ to Run Against Trump Again

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has admitted that she feels “enormous pressure” to consider a 2020 White House run.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Clinton said “many, many, many people” are pressuring her to run against Trump for a second time and she thinks about it “all the time.”

Breitbart.com reports: When asked about her future in politics, Clinton said, “I feel a sense of responsibility partly because you know my name was on the ballot, I got more votes, but ended up losing to the current incumbent in the White House who I think is really undermining our democracy in very fundamental ways. And I want to retire him.”

When asked if she is absolutely ruling out a 2020 run, Clinton said, “I, as I say never, never, never say never. I will certainly tell you. I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it. But as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans.”