Hillary Clinton ‘On Every Shortlist’ To Be Running Mate of Democrat Nominee, Says Report

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is in negotiations to contest the 2020 presidential elections as the running mate of the Democrat presidential nominee, political and communications consultant Douglas MacKinnon alleged in a column in The Hill.

The report claims that Hillary “is on every shortlist for that position.”

The author, who is a former writer for the White House for presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush said that if the Democrats did not choose their nominee in the first round of voting, Hillary is set to either join Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, former New York City mayor, or the last candidate in the race left standing.

“I am assured that Clinton is on every shortlist for that position,” he said.

Hillary has made it clear in interviews that she is desperate to go against President Trump once again.

“Obviously I can beat him again,” Clinton ‘joked’ on ‘PBS NewsHour’ back in October 2019. She was also in the spotlight for her recent documentary ‘Hillary’. She had been laying low, away from the public eye for a while but then grabbed the limelight after weighing in on the upcoming elections and Democrat candidates.

“Given her ego, would Hillary Clinton settle for being vice president when she twice was within striking distance of being president? The answer is an emphatic yes,” MacKinnon wrote, adding that those close to the former secretary of state said that she still had faith in impacting the country positively.

“She would add the gravitas, delegates and, eventually, millions of votes needed to get them over the finish line on Nov. 5.

“If I were in Trump’s world, this scenario would send chills down my spine,” he wrote.