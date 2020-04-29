Hillary Clinton on COVID-19: “Would Be a Terrible Crisis to Waste”

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told Joe Biden on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic “would be a terrible crisis to waste” in terms of advancing Democrats’ political agenda.

“This is a high-stakes time, because of the pandemic. But this is also a really high-stakes election,” Clinton warned. “And every form of health care should continue to be available, including reproductive health care for every woman in this country. And then it needs to be part of a much larger system that eventually — and quickly, I hope — gets us to universal health care.”

“So I can only say, ‘Amen,’ to everything you’re saying, but also to, again, enlist people that this would be a terrible crisis to waste, as the old saying goes,” Clinton added.

“We’ve learned a lot about what our absolute frailties are in our country when it comes to health justice and economic justice, so, you know, let’s be resolved that we’re going to solve those once you’re elected president.”

Biden appeared to agree with Clinton’s remarks as he nodded silently throughout.

Dailywire.com reports: During the event, Biden and Clinton discussed violence against women but did not discuss the growing scandal on Biden being credibly accused of rape by former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

“No one should be forced to stay with their abuser,” Biden said. “Today I released a proposal of how I would address the scourge of violence against women during this public health crisis.”

The Daily Caller noted that Biden was apparently referencing his “Biden Plan To End Violence Against Women.”

In the document, Biden says that if he is elected that he will “expand the national movement to end rape culture.”

In an interview from a few weeks ago, Reade said, “It happened all at once…his hands were on me and underneath my clothes. Yeah, and he went down my skirt but then up inside it, and he penetrated me with his fingers, and he was kissing me at the same time, and he was saying something to me. He said several things. I can’t remember everything he said.”

Reade’s allegations have gained steam in recent days to the point that prominent Biden supporter Alyssa Milano finally acknowledged this week that it was time to take the accusation seriously.

Milano tweeted: “I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara. #MeToo”

I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 28, 2020

Actress Rose McGowan slammed Biden this week, writing on Twitter, “Answer your taxpayers, answer Tara Reade, stop speaking through your manager. You are a creep. You know it. We know it. I know it. Tara definitely knows it. #DropOutBiden”