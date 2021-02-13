Hillary Clinton Could Be IMPEACHED Under Democrats’ New Rule, Lawyer Says

Hillary Clinton could be impeached as a private citizen and banned from ever running for office again under the new precedent set by Democrats in the trial against President Trump, lawyers told Congress on Friday.

“This could happen to … the former secretary of state,” said Mr Trump’s lawyer Michael van der Veen.

“It could happen to a lot of people. That’s not the way this is supposed to work”

Sen. Marco Rubio asked whether the sham trial against Trump “would create a new precedent” for other former officials such as Hillary Clinton.

“Is it not true that under this new precedent, facing calls to ‘lock her up,’ a future House could impeach a former Secretary of State and potentially disqualify her from any future office?” Senator Rubio asked.

“If you see it their way, yes,” Mr. van der Veen responded, referring to the House Democratic impeachment managers.

Washingtontimes.com reports: Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the lead impeachment manager, said the hypothetical question “has no bearing on this case.”

“This official was not impeached in office for conduct while in office,” he said without mentioning Mrs. Clinton‘s name.

Mr. Trump was impeached on Jan. 13, one week before he left office, for inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Democrats are hoping to disqualify him from holding office again.