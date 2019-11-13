Hillary Clinton: ‘I CONSTANTLY Think About What Kind of POTUS I Would Have Been’

Sore loser Hillary Clinton has admitted that she constantly and obsessively thinks about what it would have been like if she had become President.

“I think about what kind of president I would have been all the time,” Clinton admitted in an interview with BBC Radio 4.

“I think about what I would have done. How, obviously, I would have been different. How I think I would have been a better, more successful president.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Clinton also second-guessed her weak campaign, saying she could have been “gutsier” in her run against Trump, the British paper The Express reported.

“It’s a question that I ask myself all the time because trying to live a gusty life doesn’t mean you are always successful in doing so,” Clinton said. “And I think about the presidential campaign of 2016. I thought I was as gutsy as I could be, but I probably could have been gutsier — if I figured out a way to reveal what was happening in a more effective way.”

“You know when we talked about how the Russians were behind the theft of material, a lot of people thought, ‘What are they talking about?’ They just dismissed us in both the public and the press,” Clinton said. “So, could I have been gutsier in pushing that point and trying to alert people to what is going on?”

Clinton, who many think may still jump into the 2020 race, said she’s focused on what’s happening now.

“Right now, we’ve got a campaign going. We’ve got people already running,” she said. “We have to figure out how we make the case. That’s what I’m really focused on.”

“I try to give the best advice that I can to the candidates who are running because my goal is to help retire the current incumbent,” she said. “I think it is imperative that our country regain its leadership and its credibility, so I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen.”

Asked if she would endorse a candidate, she said: “I don’t think so.

“I think I will support them, and answer their questions in any way that I can. But once we have a nominee to do everything I know to do to win.”

A new poll released last week by the conservative cable channel Fox News shows Hillary Clinton running ahead of Trump.

Conducted Oct. 27-30, the survey found Clinton up 43% to 41% in a hypothetical race against Trump, who also runs behind Biden 51-39, Warren 46-41 and Sanders 49-41.

In another poll, this one by Harvard Harris, Clinton and former vice president Joe Biden are virtually tied for the Democratic presidential nomination. In the survey, Clinton would get 18% of the vote if she enters and Biden would get 19%. Without her in the race, Biden draws 33% of support from registered Democrats.

And Hillary has been dropping hints all along the way. “Maybe there does need to be a rematch,” Clinton said of Trump last month on the PBS “News Hour.”

“Obviously, I can beat him again. But, just seriously, I don’t understand, I don’t think anybody understands what motivates him other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation,” she said.