Hillary Clinton Compares Zelensky To Winston Churchill

Hillary Clinton has compared Zelensky’s speech to a joint meeting of Congress to those of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
Speaking on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360”on Wednesday she described the Ukrainian presidents speech as inspiring and historic.
Breitbart reports: Clinton said, “I thought it was extraordinary. It was, as others have said, rousing and inspiring. It also touched all the chords. It connected the struggle of Ukrainian people to our own revolution, to our own feelings that we want to be warm in our homes to celebrate Christmas and to get us to think about all the families in Ukraine that will be huddled in the cold and to know that they are on the front lines of freedom right now. They’re fighting. Their cause is our cause. I was thrilled to see the very positive response from the Congress. I also thought that the meeting between President Zelensky and President Biden was substantive and very positive, along with their press conference. It could not have been a better day for him, but more importantly, as he pointed out, a better day for the people of Ukraine and for the cause of democracy and freedom.”
She added, “This was historic. Some people have compared it to Winston Churchill, who came 81 years ago and basically asked that the United States continue to stand with them after we’d been attacked, and we did. So, there were a lot of points that Zelensky made that were quite resonant with any of us who know how hard our own struggle for freedom and the cost that we’ve paid to defend it over all these years actually has been.”
Niamh Harris
