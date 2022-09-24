Hillary Clinton Compares Trump Rallies to Hiter Rallies: “Trump Supporters Are Nazis”

On Friday Hillary Clinton compared Trump’s MAGA rallies to Hitler rallies and described his millions of supporters as modern-day Nazis.
Hillary Clinton: “I remember as a young student trying to figure out how did people get basically drawn in by Hitler? How did that happen? And I’d watch news reels and I’d see this guy standing up there and ranting and raving, people shouting and raising their arms. What’s happened to these people? Why do they believe that? You saw the rally in Ohio the other night. Trump is there ranting and raving for more than an hour and you have these rows of young men with their arms raised. And I thought, what is going on?”
Thelibertydaily.com reports: Of course, not a word of that is true. This did not happen in Ohio. It did not EVER happen at any Trump rally.
But what do you expect from Crooked Hillary Clinton?
Of course, Hillary Clinton said nothing about this demonic speech. This was perfectly fine.
