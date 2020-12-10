Hillary Clinton Claims There Was ‘No Evidence Of Election Fraud’

Hillary Clinton has claimed that the 2020 presidential election was “not close” and that there was “no evidence of fraud”

The failed Trump challenger also insulted the Republicans who have been backing President Trump’s efforts to ensure election integrity.

In a tweet on Thursday Clinton said: “The election was not close. There was no evidence of fraud. The states have certified the results. Yet Trump continues to try to overturn the election at the expense of our democracy”

She concluded: “the emperor has no clothes. Republican electeds who continue to humor him have no spines”

Breitbart reports: Clinton’s remarks follow weeks of lawsuits, sworn affidavits, and testimonies from individuals alleging instances of fraud in their respective circles. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani addressed the media’s claims of “no evidence” of voter fraud in a November press conference, noting that a sizeable number of the allegations are being reported by American citizens of both political parties.

“That takes us to Michigan, where there was an honest Democrat who said they were cheating,” he told reporters. “We’ll show you her affidavit, because I know you keep reporting, falsely, that we have no evidence.”

“That we have no specific acts of fraud,” he continued. “That’s because the coverage of this has been almost as dishonest as the scheme itself.”

Others have given testimonies at public forums, including a USPS subcontractor who gave his testimony at a December 1 press conference hosted by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society. During his remarks, he revealed that his trailer, which carried “thousands” of ballots, went missing.

This week, over two dozen lawmakers signed a letter to President Trump, urging him to direct Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate election irregularities.

The letter, led by Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX), reads in part:

The Department of Justice has been asked on multiple occasions to launch an investigation into this matter, but inaction from the Department along with public comments made by the Attorney General indicate a lack of willingness to investigate the irregularities your campaign and other elected officials across the nation have alleged.

Barr recently revealed that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had not uncovered fraud “on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

“How can you give an election to someone who lost the election by hundreds of thousands of legal votes in each of the swing states. How can a country be run by an illegitimate president?” Trump asked on Thursday.

Trump added that the Supreme Court “has a chance to save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States”: