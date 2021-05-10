Hillary Clinton Claims Russian Interference In 2016 Election Is Now “Beyond A Doubt”

Hillary Clinton is still blaming Russia for her failure to win the 2016 presidential election.

She claims that Russian interference in the US election is now “beyond a doubt” and that Moscow was likely involved in the UK’s Brexit vote, too!

The failed presidential candidate made the allegations during a Chatham House conversation with former Foreign and Commonwealth Secretary and Tory leader William Hague. Clinton said “….I think there was also significant evidence of Russian involvement, if not influence or interference in Brexit.”

Breitbart reports: The two notionally conservative Britons adopted a sycophantic posture, with Hague, who now sits in the House of Lords as Baron Hague of Richmond, having been created a life peer on the advice of David Cameron, describing himself as a “great admirer” and “such a fan” of the U.S. Democrat.

“Let’s plunge in… to this vast subject of the future of liberal democracies… because since you and I were in office the Arab Spring has turned to dust in most respects, Russia has become more authoritarian, China has turned in an even more totalitarian direction, global surveys have shown youth satisfaction with democracy in decline, the U.S. Capitol itself has been stormed by a mob refusing the accept the result of an entirely fair election,” Hague began, asking Mrs Clinton: “Are we in a crisis of democracy, if not, what would a crisis look like?”

“I do think we’re in a crisis of democracy,” she replied, warming to the theme of “foreign interference” after Hague suggested that she had “been on the receiving end of that, perhaps more than anyone else in the world,” citing Russian activity in the context of her failed run for the U.S. presidency in 2016.

“Russia is the primary adversary when it comes to interfering in elections and democracy more broadly,” Mrs Clinton agreed, alleging that Russian interference “has now been proven beyond a doubt in our election in 2016, but in the continuing efforts to interfere even in the 2020 election, particularly the lead up to it — but I think there was also significant evidence of Russian involvement, if not influence or interference in Brexit.”

“Leaders must be willing to stand up to and speak out against Russian interference, or frankly interference from any foreign power — but let’s focus on Russia,” she added.