Hillary Clinton Claims Capitol Mob Killed Police Officer

Hillary Clinton has falsely claimed that the ‘mob’ killed a police officer.

Twitter users were quick to set the record straight, reminding her that only person that was killed was a Trump supporter

On Friday, after Senate Republicans blocked a vote on legislation that would create a commission to investigate the January 6 riot., Clinton tweeted: “An angry mob attacked our Capitol, our lawmakers and our election…..They killed a policeman. And Republican leaders would rather we all not know more about what happened.“

RT reports: Clinton is far from the only high-profile Democrat who has dramatized the Capitol attack to demonize former-president Donald Trump, whom they accused of inciting the “insurrection,” and portrayed support for him as “domestic terrorism.” In fact, President Joe Biden has repeatedly called the incident the worst attack on the American democracy since the Civil War.

However, her statement was perhaps one of the most blatantly false. The rioters were initially blamed for the deaths of five people, but four of those – including three Trump supporters and US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick – died of medical conditions.

Contrary to early media reports claiming he was bludgeoned to death, Sicknick died after suffering two strokes in his office, hours after the riot ended. After months of delay in investigating his death, Washington’s chief medical examiner said in April that the officer had died of natural causes.

As Twitter commenters pointed out to Clinton, the only person whose life was taken during the riot was Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a still-unidentified police officer as she tried to climb through a broken window into the Speaker’s Lobby, a room near the House chamber.

“You are flat-out lying about the murder of a police officer,” Arizona congressional candidate Josh Barnett told Clinton. “That’s not what happened. You disgrace yourself with more lies.”