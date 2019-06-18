Hillary Clinton Broadway Play Closes Early Due To ‘Low Ticket Sales’

The “election drama” Broadway play “Hillary and Clinton” is shutting down one month early due to a lack of public interest resulting in low ticket sales, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

According to multiple reports, the play cost over $4 million to produce but the project failed to attract the interest of the public and ticket sales were not strong enough for it to stick around until the originally scheduled end date, July 21.

Breitbart report: On Monday, the play’s producer, Scott Rudi, announced Sunday, June 23, as the final performance day.

The play only reached “36 percent of its gross potential in the last two weeks,” the Hollywood Reporter added.

The play stars Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow and focuses on Hillary’s campaigning efforts against her former primary opponent Barack Obama. It imagines a scene between Hillary and Bill in the middle of a New Hampshire hotel room.

This is the third play produced by Rudin during the 2018-2019 season to end its run earlier than expected. Rudin’s production of Shakespeare’s King Lear, starring Glenda Jackson, closed earlier this month, while Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus closed seven weeks ahead of its original Aug. 4 end date.

The play will end with approximately 37 previews and 77 regular performances.

The play, written by Lucas Hnath and directed by Joe Mantello, saw Metcalf play the role of the former First Lady while Lithgow will take on the role of Bill Clinton, as the power couple argues with the campaign’s chief strategist Mark J. Pennover over whether the former president should be involved in her campaign.

Hillary’s opponent, Barack Obama, is the play’s fourth character, but is only ever referred to as “the other guy.” In real life, Obama went on to win the primary, despite Clinton winning the popular vote. According to Variety, the play “examines the politics of marriage and gender roles in America.”