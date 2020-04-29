Hillary Clinton Brazenly Orders Dems To Use Coronavirus To Push For Socialized Medicine

April 29, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
Hillary Clinton said the coronavirus would be a “terrible crisis to waste” and Democrats must use it to push for a government takeover of healthcare, during a virtual appearance with Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Hillary Clinton said the coronavirus would be a “terrible crisis to waste” and Democrats must use it to push for a government takeover of healthcare, during a virtual appearance with Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Clinton also said that abortion must remain available during the pandemic, describing it as “reproductive health care,” and adding that Democrats must push for universal healthcare in America.

This is a high stakes time because of the pandemic, but this is also a really high stakes election,” the twice failed presidential candidate proclaimed.

Every form of health care should continue to be available, including reproductive health care for every woman in this country, and then it needs to be a part of a much larger system that eventually, and quickly I hope, gets us to universal health care.

DailyCaller report: Clinton added that she wants to “enlist” people to push for left-wing priorities during the pandemic.

This would be a terrible crisis to waste,” Clinton said.

Clinton joined Biden during his virtual town hall as a “surprise guest,” where she officially endorsed him for president. Biden is the Democratic party’s presumptive presidential nominee after all the remaining candidates dropped out.

Biden held the “virtual women’s town hall” as he’s facing allegations of sexual assault from former staffer Tara Reade, but he did not address the allegation during the event. Clinton previously stated that any woman who makes an allegation “should be heard and believed.”

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)