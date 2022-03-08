Hillary Clinton Blasts Putin for Taking His ‘Insecurities ‘Out On Ukraine

Hillary Clinton tore into Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, saying he was ‘acting out his own insecurities’ on the people of Ukraine

“It’s so heartbreaking to me that Putin is acting out his own insecurities, his own resentments and grievances against the people of Ukraine… waging a war against a smaller state that is totally unprovoked,” Clinton said “It really tells us everything we need to know about Putin.”

Clinton made the remarks during an interview with “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski

The Mail Online reports: Brzezinski asked Clinton how she thought Putin’s invasion of Ukraine would end.

‘I don’t know how it ends, but I think that probably the person who was most surprised that it is still going on is Vladimir Putin,’ she said.

‘The level of defense and determination that the Ukrainian people are showing, starting with their president, President Zelensky, going all the way down to, you know, grandmothers and young women taking up arms for the first time to defend their families and their communities – is tragic but inspiring,’ Clinton continued.

‘And I hope that the world will stay with Ukraine while they try to protect their homeland, and all that they hold dear, including freedom and democracy,’ the former secretary of State added.

She also pointed out that even though the war is happening ‘far away.’

‘It is a war that will affect what kind of world we’re going to live in,’ Clinton pointed out. ‘And that’s why I hope everybody understands why we should be supporting the Ukrainian people going forward.’

As Tuesday marked International Women’s Day, Brzezinski asked Clinton what was motivating the women of Ukraine to be so resilient.

‘I think first of all, it is shock,’ Clinton answered.

‘You know, two weeks ago, these people, especially these women, they were taking care of their babies, they were planning their weddings, they were going to work, they were continuting their education,’ she said. ‘And because a leader of a much larger country on their border decided that he wanted to stamp out their way of life, they are now fleeing for safety or standing up against that military force.’

She suggested that because the Ukrainians were fighting ‘not for an ideology, not for a dictator,’ but for their way of life, they’ve been able to hold Putin’s forces off.

‘And you can at least as of now, you know, stop this evil force from just wiping you out and ending the way that you had thought about what life would be for you and future generations,’ she said.

Clinton called it resilience ‘born out of danger and pain.’