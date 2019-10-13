Hillary Clinton Blames Trump For ‘Horror’ In Syria, Then Patriots Remind Her Of Her Misdeeds

Hillary Clinton used Twitter to claim President Trump is responsible for “sickening horror” in Syria, but she was quickly put in her place by patriots with long memories who reminded her of the key role she played in destabilizing the region. Benghazi, anyone?

Clinton retweeted a post by an NBC correspondent about “alleged atrocities” by Turkey’s military in Syria, before hinting that it’s all President Donald Trump’s fault.

“This sickening horror is one man’s fault,” she tweeted on Saturday night, commenting on a tweet by NBC’s Richard Engel, who claimed US military officials are concerned the Turkish offensive “opens the door to BOTH ethnic cleansing of Kurds and return of ISIS/Al-Qaeda.”

Some patriots were disgusted by Clinton’s “crocodile tears” and “faux outrage,” and got to work reminding the former secretary of state of the key role she played in destabilizing the Middle East and allowing ISIS to flourish in the region.

“This entire horror in Syria wouldn’t even be happening had it not been for you, Obama, Brennan and McCain arming, funding, training and empowering Al-Qaeda and ISIS terrorists in a fanatical push to overthrow the legitimate Syrian government,” one wrote.

It was during Hillary Clinton’s time as secretary of state during the Obama era that the US led a NATO campaign against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi on the side of groups seeking to overthrow him.

Libya was plunged into chaos, with factions in Tripoli and Benghazi fighting each other, which played a large role in fomenting the European migrant crisis. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) also found fertile ground in the country and expanded around the region and into Europe.

In short: Clinton’s intervention was a disaster.

Clinton was also criticized over her handling of the September 11 attacks on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, which resulted in the murder of four American citizens, including Christopher Stevens, the US Ambassador to Libya.

Clinton also advocated for training and arming so-called “moderate” Syrian rebels to overthrow President Assad in Syria — another disaster. The arms supplied to the “moderate” militant groups in the country ended up in the hands of Islamic State.