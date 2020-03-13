Hillary Clinton Attacks President Trump Over Coronavirus Response

Hillary Clinton slammed President Trump on Thursday over his response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, moaning that he should listen to her policy solutions instead.

The twice-failed presidential nominee tweeted a list of policies she thinks the White House should implement, such as quarantines and federally-mandated paid sick leave.

I know this is all hard for you, @realdonaldtrump, so let me spell it out:



– Free testing

– Fee waivers

– Emergency sick leave

– Quarantines

– Cancellations

– Giving a damn — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 12, 2020

Breitbart.com reports: Several of Clinton’s suggestions were included in House Democrats’ version of legislation meant to stimulate the economy during the coronavirus crisis.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday she was open to hearing suggestions from Republicans on how to change the legislation but it was her main intention to pass the legislation through the House.

“We have had ongoing conversations about it. We will be bringing the bill to the floor,” she said. “We’ve given a good deal of time for them to review the package, and we’ll go from there.”

Despite what Clinton thinks, Trump has already done some of the things on her list. He suspended all travel from the European Union for 30 days, causing the cancellation of many flights and events of more than 1,000 people, and Vice President Mike Pence said Americans returning from Europe will be screened and asked to self-quarantine.