Hillary Clinton: Americans ‘Worship Guns More Than Life’

Hillary Clinton has claimed that Americans “worship” guns more than life.
The twice failed presidential candidate made her comments during Apple TV’s documentary series “Gutsy,” which was created by Clinton and her daughter.
She said “Gun violence in our country is out of control. And it’s killing our kids. It’s outrageous we let this happen, and that there are people who worship guns more than they worship life.”
Breitbart reports: Clinton did not mention that surging gun violence is especially acute in Democrat-run cities.
For example, Breitbart News reported that 55 people were shot — 11 fatally — over Labor Day weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago. Clinton did not mention these instances of gun violence.
Moreover, Democrat-controlled California, which was number one for gun control in 2021, was also number one for “active shooter incidents” that same year. And Los Angeles, California’s largest city, is seeing unprecedented surges in violence.
On July 16, 2022, the LAPD issued a warning urging L.A. shoppers to “be cautious of displaying high-value property in public: such as purses, watches, and jewelry.” Clinton did not mention the danger shoppers face in Democrat-run L.A.
On September 6, 2022, FOX 8 Live noted that Democrat-run New Orleans recorded more homicides between January 1, 2022, and September 5, 2022, than the city witnessed in all of 2020. However, when Clinton referenced gun violence, she did not say anything about the skyrocketing homicides in New Orleans.
