Hillary Clinton Advisor Strips Down To Underwear; Threatens Trump Staffer

November 29, 2018 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0

Philippe Reines, a former senior adviser to Hillary Clinton, stripped down to his underwear and went on an "unhinged" rampage at Fox News on Tuesday night, abusing a Trump campaign advisor while "screaming like a maniac", according to shocked onlookers who captured cellphone footage of the disturbing incident.

Harlan Hill, a member of the Trump 2020 advisory board, joined Reines for a debate on Fox Business Network about border wall funding and the General Motors layoffs.

Perhaps as a result of being thoroughly defeated in the debate, Hill claimed the former Hillary Clinton advisor confronted him in the Fox bureau afterward “screaming like a maniac” and spoiling for a fight — after having removed his trousers.

Daily Caller reports:

Hill told The Daily Caller that Reines said, “You’re just as much of a jackass on TV as you are online” and that Hill needs to “stop hiding behind [FBN anchor Trish Regan’s] skirt.”

“We chirped back and forth, and he said, ‘You’re not half the debater you think you are.’ To which I said, ‘That’s probably the lamest, most D.C. diss I’ve ever heard,’” Hill told TheDC.

Reines allegedly followed Hill through the newsroom screaming, and Hill started snapping photos of Reines’ pants-less suit.

Yeah, I know how I look. How about you wipe the pubic hair off your face?” Reines allegedly told Hill in response to his photo being taken.

Reines blocked several Daily Caller reporters on Twitter after they retweeted Hill’s account of the incident. According to an anonymous eyewitness, Reines did not wear pants during a recent appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program either.

The Daily Caller was unable to reach Reines for comment.

