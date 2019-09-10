Hillary Clinton Reportedly Advising Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren and Hillary Clinton are reportedly in regular contact behind the scenes as the 2020 race intensifies.

Despite Hillary losing her own presidential election against Trump in 2016, the twice-failed candidate is apparently advising Warren on how to beat Trump in the 2020 contest should she be nominated by the Democratic Party.

The two women have remained in regular contact since Warren launched her campaign in February, NBC News reported.

Theblaze.com reports: However, according to NBC, it’s not clear how often the two communicate because both sides do not want to discuss the communication.

NBC reported:

It’s hard to know exactly how many times they’ve reached out to each other — or precisely what they’ve discussed — in part because neither camp wants to reveal much of anything about their interaction and in part because they have each other’s phone numbers, and there are many ways for two high-powered politicians to communicate that don’t involve their staffs. One source was aware of just one additional call between Warren and Clinton since then. But a person who is close to Clinton said the contact has been substantial enough to merit attention, describing a conversation between the two as seemingly recent because it was “front of mind” for her.



Before the 2020 Democratic race kicked off earlier this year, Clinton privately met with a number of Democrats — including Warren and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) — who sought her support and endorsement.

There’s no doubt that securing Clinton’s exclusive support would provide a boon for Warren, a far-left progressive who may have trouble earning the trust of moderate Democrats — the exact people who supported Clinton.

A Democratic strategist confirmed to NBC that Clinton is “impressed” with Warren’s campaign so far.

“She has applauded her about being serious and disciplined and loves that she is sticking to her guns,” the strategist said.

Indeed, Warren is gaining momentum heading into winter as the contest nears the Iowa caucuses. According to RealClearPolitics, Warren has now overtaken Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as the second-best Democrat — although Joe Biden remains the far and away front-runner.