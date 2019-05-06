Hillary Clinton Forced To Admit Trump’s Economy Is ‘Pumping Along!’

The economy is doing so well under President Trump that even the most bitter woman in America, Hillary Clinton, can’t avoid giving the president some credit for a job well done.

While speaking at “An Evening With The Clintons” in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night, Clinton admitted, through gritted teeth, that the state of the U.S. economy is “good,” but then immediately backtracked and claimed that other factors should go into selecting a president.

“It is the economy, it’s always the economy, but that’s not the only reason that we should elect a president, or in this case retire one,” Clinton said.

Clinton continued, “Yes, maybe the economy is still pumping along, but all of a sudden you’ve got tens of millions of Americans who are much less secure because their health care is gone.”

ILMF reports:

Clinton’s comments came after the massive April jobs report and a CNN poll finding that a majority of Americans agree with how Trump has handled the economy.

A CNN poll from last week found that a whopping 56 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the economy.

Trump’s previous high mark in CNN polling on handling the economy came in March 2017 when 55% approved. Since then, he’s edged above 50% four times, but this is the first time it’s been meaningfully over the 50% line.

At the same time, Trump’s favorability rating has hit its highest point since the 100-day mark of his presidency: 45% of Americans have a favorable opinion of the President.

His largest favorability increases come among independents (up 9 percentage points), those with a college education (9 percentage points) and women (8 percentage points).

Half of Americans say Trump is doing a good job keeping the important promises he made during his presidential campaign, steady from October 2018.

The April jobs report also vastly exceeded expectations.

According to data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the last time the unemployment rate was this low — under 4 percent — was from December 1965 to January 1970.

On Friday, the Labor Department announced that the economy added 263,000 jobs and hourly wages grew by two-tenths of a percent in April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index of top stocks has been hovering near its record high in recent days, gross domestic product rose by 3.2 percent in the first quarter.

“While Democrats are turning toward socialism and are wasting time attacking the president, the American economy is booming due to President Trump’s tax cuts and deregulatory policies,” said Boris Epshteyn, the chief political commentator for Sinclair Broadcast Group and a former special assistant to Trump in the White House.

“Fifty-year low unemployment, over 3 percent GDP growth, and a strong rise in wages are resulting in the over 55 percent approval rating for the president on the economy,” he added. “Going into 2020, the Trump economy is putting Democrats in an impossible position of trying to come up with ways they could do better.”

In other words, the economy is doing so well that even Hillary Clinton is giving Trump credit.