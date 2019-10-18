Hillary Clinton Accuses Tulsi Gabbard Of Being “The Favorite Of The Russians”

Hillary Clinton has implied that 2020 Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard is a ‘Russian asset’

The twice failed presidential candidate said Gabbard is “the favorite of the Russians” and hinted that she is being groomed by Moscow to run as a third-party spoiler candidate to help President Trump win reelection.

She also accused the Green Party’s Jill Stein of being in the Kremlin’s employ saying: “Yeah, she’s a Russian asset“

Sputnik news reports: Speaking to Campaign HQ, a 2020 election podcast, Clinton claimed that the Russians have “got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” apparently referring to Gabbard.

“They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her, so far,” the former secretary of state said.

“And that’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she’s also a Russian asset,” Clinton, who has blamed Stein, Bernie Sanders, the media, Vladimir Putin, male chauvinists, and others for her dramatic loss against Donald Trump in 2016, added.

Gabbard did not immediately respond to Clinton’s claims. However, she did continue her attacks against the ‘corporate media’ and the DNC on Friday, pointing to alleged unfair treatment of her at the recent debates.

DNC/corporate media claims: ‘we’re not rigging anything.’ Really?

Online, reporters and Gabbard supporters voiced their disbelief over Clinton’s latest claims, suggesting that Gabbard should sue Clinton, and accusing the former secretary of state of giving in to “insane conspiracy theories.”

Clinton’s remarks echoed recent talking points expressed by multiple US media outlets, including CNN and the New York Times, who attacked Gabbard over her alleged status as a “Russian asset” and an “Assad apologist.” Gabbard addressed the media’s “smears” at the latest Democratic debate, calling the claims against herself, an Iraq War veteran, “completely despicable,” and threatening to boycott the next debate.

Gabbard has faced flak over her 2017 trip to Syria on a ‘fact-finding’ mission, where she met with Syrian President Bashar Assad, and for multiple comments she has made about needing to end a “dangerous” and expensive “nuclear arms race” with Russia.

Clinton’s remarks about Gabbard are the latest in a barrage of US media attacks against the candidate which began in February, when NBC News pointed to alleged overly favourable coverage of the candidate in Russian foreign language media. Gabbard called the media’s attacks an attempt to smear her as a “Kremlin stooge” and to “discredit” her campaign.