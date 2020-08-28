Hillary Clinton Accuses President Trump Of Holding A ‘Law-Breaking Convention’

Hillary Clinton claims that President Trump held a “law-breaking convention”

She made her accusation via Instagram and Twitter, though she failed to identify any laws that were allegedly broken by the Republican National Convention (RNC).

Breitbart reports: Clinton cited a death count similar to the latest claim from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC currently categorizes 160,000 deaths as “involving COVID-19.”

Clinton wrote, “What we saw last night sums up so much of the Trump administration: A law-breaking convention on your dime, on the lawn of your house, to celebrate a president like a king for overseeing the needless deaths of 180,000 Americans—and counting.”

Clinton attached a photo of protesters forming a message reading, “TRUMP FAILED 180000+ DIED.”

A law-breaking convention on your dime, on the lawn of your house, to celebrate a president like a king for overseeing the needless deaths of 180,000 Americans—and counting. pic.twitter.com/qmoxmOLe4w — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 28, 2020

Left-wing and Democrat-aligned news media critiqued what they claimed was a lack of “social distancing” and mask-wearing at the RNC. The Washington Post published an article titled, “Few masks, little distancing: Trump celebrates at crowded White House party largely devoid of coronavirus precautions.” CNN ran a headline reading, “Few masks, lack of social distancing at final night of RNC.” ABC declared, “What virus? At GOP’s convention, pandemic is largely ignored.”

Christine Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s eldest daughter, characterized the RNC as “illegal” due to “no masks” and “no distancing.” Her Twitter profile image is a photo of her wearing a mask.