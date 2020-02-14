Hillary Clinton Accuses President Trump Of Behaving Like ‘A Failed-State Fascist’

Hillary Clinton again lashed out at President Trump, this time accusing him of behaving like a ‘failed-state fascist,’ after he criticised a judge’s apparent political bias

The judge in question was Obama-appointed Amy Berman Jackson who will be sentencing Roger Stone on February 20th

The 2016 election loser accused Trump of ‘intimidating judges’ over a tweet where he suggested Clinton herself should be prosecuted.

RT reports: Clinton accused Trump of “intimidating judges” in response to his tweet contrasting the Obama-appointed Judge Amy Berman Jackson’s decision to put former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort in solitary confinement with her dismissal of a Benghazi-related lawsuit against Clinton.

Do you realize intimidating judges is the behavior of failed-state fascists? Just asking! https://t.co/kcEzirsGUF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2020

But it was Clinton’s odd choice of words and weirdly flippant tone – “Do you realize intimidating judges is the behavior of failed-state fascists? Just asking!” – that opened the floodgates.

Surely, the tweeting masses suggested, few knew better about such behavior than Clinton.

She is so bad at everything pic.twitter.com/R6zYoYfbFF — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 12, 2020

it truly is



but do turning other nation states into slave markets next



before any one thinks your tweet makes you a decent human — Full_on_Cynic (@Full_On_Cynic) February 12, 2020

Some went digging in her closet for other skeletons.

Hillary…do you realize that intimidating & bullying your husband’s sexual abuse victims is the behavior of an evil, power hungry, psychopath?



Just asking! — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) February 12, 2020