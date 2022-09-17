Hillary Clinton Accuses Gov. Ron DeSantis of ‘Human Trafficking’

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has accused Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of “human trafficking” after he sent two planeloads of illegal aliens to the elite liberal enclave of Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.

Hillary Clinton and other white liberal elites are triggered by the 50 illegals that were dumped on Martha’s Vineyard.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

On Friday — less than 36 hours later — the sanctuary island of Martha’s Vineyard DEPORTED the illegal aliens in buses.

Apparently only Joe Biden can secretly fly illegal aliens all over the country in the middle of the night. It’s only considered “human trafficking” when a Republican buses illegals to other states.

Former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton reacts to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) flying dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard:



“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue, but exacerbate it to the extent of literally human trafficking.” pic.twitter.com/OVYphEHjrJ — The Recount (@therecount) September 16, 2022

Hillary Clinton crawled out of her hole to attack Gov. DeSantis on Friday.

“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue, but exacerbate it to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Hillary said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.