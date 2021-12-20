Hillary Clinton Accuses Donald Trump of ‘Masterminding’ January 6 Capitol Riot

While promoting her new book ‘State of Terror’ on Sunday, Hillary Clinton admitted that the political thriller was based on the presidency of her 2016 rival, Donald Trump.

The twice failed presidential candidate accused Trump of ‘masterminding’ the January 6 Capitol riot and also reiterated warnings that Trump is a ‘danger’ to US democracy

The Daily Mail reports: Her recent media blitz has fueled rumors that Clinton is testing the waters for her own re-election bid after repeatedly calling a potential Trump 2024 ticket a threat to democracy.

This morning, CNN host Fareed Zakaria asked about claims her new novel is a ‘thinly veiled attack on President Trump.’

‘Having lived through that presidency, when it came time to write a political thriller with my friend and collaborator Louise Penny, of course I would draw from the reality that we all have experienced,’ Clinton said, adding that ‘it’s a good thriller.’

She said the former president, who she lost the election to in 2016 despite winning the popular vote, is ‘assaulting’ democracy.

‘I do think our democracy is under continuing assault by the former president, who masterminded a coup in the attack on our Capitol, has continued to promote the false accusation that the election of 2020 was somehow rigged against him,’ Clinton said.

She added, ‘I think he poses a real clear and present danger to the United States.’