Hillary Campaign Routinely Monitored News For Connections Between Epstein & Bill Clinton

Members of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign staff kept a close eye on the news media for any association between Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein, according to previously published WikiLeaks emails

This would appear to demonstrate the Clinton campaign’s fears over implications of any potential exposure.

A cache of hacked emails show Democratic National Committee (DNC) staff internally circulating stories and social media posts tying billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to Bill Clinton.

Breitbart reports: Emails hacked from the Gmail account of John Podesta, chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, show that campaign staff forwarded news articles associating Epstein with Bill Clinton.

One email sent to Podesta from Bill Clinton’s chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, contained a January 2015 BuzzFeed article titled, “Plenty Of Innuendo, But No Hard Evidence Of New Clinton Sex Scandal,” with the subtitle reading, “Much-discussed documents in Jeffrey Epstein affair don’t live up to the hype.”

“Good,” Flournoy replied.

A February 5, 2015 email to campaign staff titled “HRC Clips” singled out a column published in The Times-Picayune, a local New Orleans limited publication.

The piece tied Clinton to Epstein, relating:

There’s a story going around the tabloids and the trashier parts of the mainstream media that could spell trouble for the presumed Democratic frontrunner in 2016. It concerns a certain (as he would be listed on Louisiana ballots) William “Bill” Clinton. The story involves Clinton palling around with the very shady (and very rich) Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein, a convicted pedophile who would later donate somewhere between $1 million and $5 million to the Clinton Presidential Library, reportedly flew with Clinton and a couple of babes to visit the Sultan of Brunei back in 2002.

Numerous other news clips about Epstein and Clinton were also circulated among campaign staff, the emails show.

One email titled “2016 GOP HIT on HRC” was widely circulated among Clinton’s campaign staff and DNC officials. The missive contained the text of a Fox News article titled, “Flight logs show Bill Clinton flew on sex offender’s jet much more than previously known.”

Numerous emails from various campaign and DNC staff were tweets from high profile Republicans promoting the Fox News article, including tweets on the Epstein and Clinton story sent out by Trump spokesman Sean Spicer, as well as Republican National Committee staffer and future White House spokesperson Raj Shah.

Hillary’s campaign staff was well justified in their concerns over the publication of any associations between Epstein and Bill Clinton, as the two had long maintained ties, with Epstein being a prominent donor to both of Clinton’s White House bids.

On Thursday, a 2011 deposition given by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most high-profile victims, was unsealed by a federal court judge.

In it, Giuffre claims that Clinton was a guest at Epstein’s private estate in the U.S. Virgin Islands shortly after leaving the White House. Giuffre, who was 17-years-old at the time of the alleged visit, claims that Clinton stayed at the estate with “two young girls” from New York.

“I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said, ‘Well he owes me a favor,’” Giuffre told lawyers.

“He never told me what favors they were,” she added. “I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke… He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They’re all in each other’s pockets.”

Clinton’s appearance stood out, according to Giuffre, since Epstein’s Caribbean estate was known as a locale where “orgies were a constant thing that took place.”

In a statement to Newsweek on Friday, Angel Ureña, a spokesperson for Clinton, denied the allegation, saying Clinton has “never been to Little St. James Island,” a claim that had previously been made by the Clinton representatives in 2019.

In July 2019, the controversial financier pleaded not guilty to sex-trafficking charges in Manhattan federal court. In the case, Epstein allegedly “sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls at his homes” in New York, Palm Beach, and other locations. The indictment also charged that Epstein paid some of his alleged victims to recruit more underage girls. Epstein was denied bail in the case and on August 10th was found dead in his federal jail cell at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC).

Following Epstein’s indictment, Ureña tweeted a similar denial that said, “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.”