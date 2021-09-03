High Ranking NSA Whistleblower: ‘Our End Goal Is Total Population Control’

A former high ranking National Security Agency official has gone on the record and testified that the end goal of the NSA is “total population control.”

William Binney is one of the highest placed intelligence officials to ever blow the whistle on the NSA. He made headlines when he resigned in 2001 after September 11, having worked more than thirty years for the intelligence agency. He was a leading code-breaker against the Soviet Union during the Cold war, but found himself horrified by the United States’ massive and illegal surveillance programs.

Seven years ago he declared the following:

“At least 80% of fibre optic cables globally go via the US, this is no accident and allows the US to view all communication coming in. At least 80% of all audio calls, not just metadata, are recorded and stored in the US. The NSA lies about what it stores. The ultimate goal of the NSA is total population control.”

The justifications for this level of monitoring always seems to be "for our best interests." But many crisis' that exist and persist, in many cases based on my research, are created and perpetuated by the same ones proposing the solution. These crisis' are highly profitable for powerful people.

Take COVID, for example, a recent report by Oxfam is one of many to explain how the world’s wealthiest people have seen their wealth grow substantially since the beginning of the pandemic, while most others have suffered greatly as a result of the pandemic.

When it comes to population control, money is not the motivation, population control in itself seems to be the motivation. As a human race we are continually allowing our perception to be manipulated, this in itself is a big factor as to why humanity accepts certain measures, like mass surveillance for example.

Never before has there been a time where curiosity and empathy are needed so much. We continue to be divided on various issues and are failing to have appropriate conversations regarding “controversial” topics. COVID is a great example, and according to Snowden,