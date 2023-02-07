Hidden in Plain Sight: Pfizer Meaning in Hebrew Goes Viral Following Grammys Sponsorship

As this year’s Pfizer sponsored Grammys performance continues to dominate the online conversation, internet sleuths discovered that the name ‘Pfizer’ appears to mean something Satanic in Hebrew.
“Do you know that Pfizer spelled backwards is Rezifp, & is of Hebrew origins means Resheph or Burner, God of the Plague & of the underworld. Not everything is of coincidence,” one Twitter user pointed out.
Sportskeeda.com reports: Sam Smith and Kim Petras garnered massive traction on social media following their Hell-themed performance. Sam Smith donned a top hat with devil horns as flames rose around them. Adding to the concerns of conservatives, the song was performed by a non-binary person and a transgender woman. Many claimed that the performance was “satanic” and expressed their disappointment online.
Following their performance, the Grammys cut to a commercial which revealed that the show was “sponsored by Pfizer.”
They also confirmed the same in an exclusive statement to Newsweek. Pfizer said:
“We sponsored the overall Grammy’s event, not any particular performance. Beyond that, we don’t comment on our efforts to raise awareness.”
Despite Pfizer specifically noting that they did not sponsor a singly performance (seemingly alluding to Unholy), netizens were convinced that they were of some significance to Smith and Petra’s “satanic” performance.
Hebrew meaning of Pfizer spelt backwards goes viral
Meanwhile, netizens were quick to note that when the name of the company is spelt backwards i.e. Rezifp, it means “the burner” or “the Ravager” in Hebrew. Many linked this to the Devil and the underworld.
Twitter user @faithheaven1111 also shared that when Pfizer is spelt backwards, it refers to the “ancient West Semitic god of the plague and of the underworld.” She also added that he “was also a war god.” The platform user went on to add an image of the meaning of Rezifp, which read that Rezifp:
“was also a war god and was thus represented as a bearded man brandishing an ax, holding a shielf, and wearing a tail, pointed headdress with a goat’s gazelle’s head on his forehead.”
Adding to the conspiracy of the company’s alleged Satanic connections, Twitter user @Kneesinthebrez also noted that Rezifp in Hebrew referred to “The Ravager or Burner.”
Twitter user @hitman29563 stated that “Evil always tells you what they will do to you,” while referring to Pfizer.
Controversial politician Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene seemed to have misinformed her followers by stating that “The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer” as well.
Several netizens continued to slam the pharmaceutical company online:
Strangely, they were not listed as an official partner in this year’s Grammys. However, as mentioned priorly, they confirmed that they were.
