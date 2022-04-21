HHS Secretary Admits Jabs Kill Minorities Twice the Rate of White People

Joe Biden’s HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra has admitted that COVID jabs are killing minorities at twice the rate of white people. Was this an admission of genocide or a slip of the tongue?
While vowing to ramp up medical tyranny and force more Americans to get vaccinated, U.S. Health and Human Services Director Xavier Becerra claimed the “safe and effective” mRNA shots are actually killing people with dark skin at a much higher rate than those with light skin.
WATCH:
The human race has been targeted for termination, and the depopulation elites are targeting certain races and ethnic groups for rapid extermination over others.
Globally whites
are the minority. So its killing the majority races at twice the rate of the minority white race That’s their logical action you see.