Herschel Walker Says He’s Getting Ready To ‘Run With The Big Dogs’ in Georgia

Former Heisman Trophy winning running back Herschel Walker has been hinting at a possible major career change.

The College and pro football legend has been teasing that he is “getting ready” to run “with the big dogs” in Georgia, a sign that the well-known Trump supporter could be getting ready to run for Senate in the Peach State.

Back in March former President Trump said in a statement: “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? … Run Herschel, run!”

In a short video posted to Twitter on Thursday, Walker said “I’m getting ready,” as he squatted down to show a Georgia license plate. “And we can run with the big dogs.”

Breitbart reports: Walker, who once played for the USFL’s New Jersey Generals, owned by then-private citizen Donald Trump, received a healthy dose of encouragement from the former commander-in-chief in March.

In an email from his Save America PAC, Trump said Walker would be “unstoppable” if he decided to run: “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!”

Walker, 59, is a Georgia native who also played college football at the University of Georgia. Should Walker choose to run, he would face current Democrat Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, who won a special election to complete the remainder of retiring Republican Johnny Isaakson’s term.

Walker’s relationship with Trump goes back to 1982 when Trump, then-owner of the USFL’s New Jersey Generals, signed Walker after his senior season at Georgia. The former Georgia Bulldog maintained a friendship with Trump over the years and was possibly his staunchest supporter in the sports world during his four years in office.

In a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group in March, Walker polled more than 2 points better than Warnock.