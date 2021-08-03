Heavily Armed FBI Agents Raid Home of Peaceful Jan. 6 Man Who Took Photo’s During Protest

Heavily armed FBI agents on Thursday raided the home of a Huntington Beach man after they received a photo of him inside the Capitol on January 6.

According to the criminal complaint, Glenn Allen Brooks, 61, entered the Capitol through a broken window on the senate side and peacefully walked around the building taking photos.

Brooks did not attack anyone and he did not damage property.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: According to the complaint, Brooks walked through the building and took photos with his cellphone.

He has been charged with unlawful entry and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds.

The FBI however showed up to Brooks’ Huntington Beach home in a pre-dawn raid, ready to go to war with shields and weapons drawn.

The neighbors were shocked when they saw feds raiding the home of a non-violent man.

“There were assault weapons, full body armor, like top and bottom, battering rams, like it seemed like it was going to be something…they were getting ready for something,” a neighbor said to CBSLA “It was actually kinda scary. I thought it was fake.”

