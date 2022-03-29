Heart Attacks Are Skyrocketing, and MSM Is Blaming EVERYTHING Except Covid Vaccines

The establishment has major problems explaining the massive increase in cardiovascular disease since the COVID-19 “vaccines” were unleashed on the world. Corporation-controlled media outlets, including some “conservatives,” blame everything from fluctuating weather patterns and daylight saving time to watching too much television and even too much sex.

Suddenly, all the normal things humans have been doing for eternity magically cause otherwise healthy people to have a heart attack or stroke, something that never happened before Operation Warp Speed, writes Ethan Huff .

The experts/vaccine zealots who adore and respect Science©, interpreting it as Nostradamus reads tea leaves, want to assure the plebs that the unprecedented increase in heart attacks, even among young people who historically have not suffered from them, has nothing to do with the “vaccines” produced by the same pharmaceutical entities that happen to fund their research work,” the Daily Bell reports .

“Apparently no conflict of interest affects the judgment of the Science© overlords, for they exist in a moral class above the narrow-minded fallible people they oversee.”

American Heart Association Admits COVID Vaccines Cause Heart Inflammation

On its website, the American Heart Association (AHA) reveals the following, which the lying propaganda press refuses to even acknowledge let alone report on:

“We conclude that the mRNA vaccines dramatically increase endothelium inflammation and T-cell infiltration of myocardium, explaining the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy and other vascular events after vaccination.”

This seems pretty obvious, but the establishment disagrees. It even goes out of its way to deviate from the truth by blaming exercise and skipping breakfast for the massive increase in heart failure rates we are seeing today.

“The principle at issue here is akin to a legal concept called ‘plausible deniability’,” writes Ben Bartee of de Bell.

“Usually, plausible deniability refers to members of high-level governments or similar large, complex entities who through all sorts of machinations create a mirage of ignorance to protect themselves from liability for criminal or unethical behavior that they have in fact sanctioned.”

The multinational-controlled media is doing exactly the same by presenting a series of ridiculous and highly improbable scenarios to try to explain all the injuries and deaths from the COVID shots, which are spreading like a virus among the “fully vaccinated.”

“If the media can provide a whole host of alternative explanations for the sudden rise in heart attacks, cancers, etc., it becomes virtually impossible to establish with any certainty that anyone’s debilitating health condition is due to the ‘vaccines’ — it could have been almost literally anything else.” adds Bartee.

The stakes are high, and those who caused the pandemic know their days are numbered. The more that is revealed, the harder they try to cover up the truth, even if their cover-ups are painful and patently false.

Often “conspiracy theories” start out with ridicule, only to be accepted later when it becomes clear that they are conspiracy facts. But the establishment has no choice but to defend the lie double and triple or the whole thing will collapse on them.

Another lie that is crumbling is the false claim that mRNA “vaccines” do not cause lasting changes in human DNA. It turns out they do .

“Clearly, none of the ‘information’ presented by the mainstream media is intended to inform, but rather to fabricate a purposeful narrative and put it into the public’s psyche to exonerate powerful actors from blame,” he said.

H/T Frontnieuws