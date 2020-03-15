‘Healthy as a Horse’: President Trump Tests NEGATIVE for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, the White House announced on Saturday evening.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed. This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a statement.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free. I have been in daily contact with the CDC and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we are encouraging implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation.”

Breitbart.com reports: The announcement comes hours after President Trump revealed at a press briefing addressing his administration’s latest measures to combat the coronavirus that he underwent testing for the deadly illness and that the results were pending. “I also took the test last night, and I decided I should, based on the press conference yesterday. People were asking, ‘Did I take the test?’” he told reporters.

Vice President Mike Pence announced at the briefing that the United States to expanding its European travel ban to include the United Kingdom and Ireland and that it will take effect at midnight on Monday. “Americans in the U.K. or Ireland can come home. Legal residents can come home. But as the secretary will detail, they will be funneled through specific airports and process,” he explained.

President Trump took the test after dining at Mar-a-Lago last weekend with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, who tested positive for the coronavirus. On Friday, Bolsonaro tested negative for the disease that originated in Wuhan, China.

Earlier Saturday, the White House began conducting temperature checks for reporters “in close contact” with President Trump or Vice President Pence. “Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere confirmed in a statement.

McClatchy White House correspondent Francesca Chambers reported that “around 11:30 am a man in a suit with a no contact thermometer came through the White House press briefing room and workspaces, taking the temperature of reporters in the building.”

As of Saturday, 2,400 Americans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 50 people have died from the illness, reports the New York Times.