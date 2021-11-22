Health Minister Says Germans Will Be ‘Vaccinated, Cured Or Dead’ By End Of Winter

Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn has issued his most alarming warning yet in a bid to get more people to get jabbed.

The minister claimed that everyone will be vaccinated, cured or dead from covid in the coming months.

“Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead” Spahn said blaming the “highly contagious Delta variant.”

RT reports: The minister once again urged everyone to get vaccinated, but remained skeptical about making the shots compulsory. The minister said that herd immunity will be achieved, and “no compulsory vaccination will break this wave” of infections.

Spahn made his comments as some leading politicians, including those from the outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU), have been calling for a vaccine mandate for all citizens amid the rise in Covid-19 infections.

Bavaria’s Minister-President Markus Soeder said on Friday the seven-day infection-incidence rate has “shot through the roof” among the unvaccinated.

“I believe that in the end, we will not get around a general vaccination obligation,” he said.