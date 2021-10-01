Health Experts ‘Baffled’ By Mystery Rise In Heart Attacks From Blocked Arteries

The Times newspaper has reported that doctors in Scotland have been left baffled by a large increase in a common and potentially fatal type of heart attack.

According to The Times: During the summer there was a 25 per cent rise in the number of people rushed to the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank with partially blocked arteries cutting blood supply to the heart.

The paper did not mention any possible links to the Covid-19 vaccine, which has been blamed for deaths linked to blood clots throughout the summer

Newswars reports: According to NIH’s U.S. National Library of Medicine, “A blood clot may block an artery or vein in the heart” which could affect a number of major organs, including the legs, lungs, kidney or heart.

The paper reports over the summer Golden Jubilee saw a 25 percent rise in NSTEMI, or non-ST segment elevation, myocardial infarctions, or heart attacks.

The number of so-called STEMI attacks, where there is extensive heart damage, recorded at the Golden Jubilee has remained stable for a decade at about 750 a year. Yet N-STEMI attacks, where there is less tissue damage but an equal risk of death, have increased over the summer.

In a quote to the paper, Golden Jubilee lead consultant cardiologist Mitchell Lindsay listed off numerous possible causes, but curiously neglected one – the Covid vaccine.

There is not any evidence that it is as a consequence of any delayed care or missed opportunity. It is likely to be due to a multitude of factors: people being sedentary with lockdown; stress; people ignoring symptoms because they do not want to present at hospital. There are probably five to ten causes, all linked.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, users didn’t hesitate to pinpoint the exact cause of the so-called mysterious heart attack increase.

