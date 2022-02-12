UK Health chiefs are now officially keeping tabs on ‘Deltacron’ a Covid variant that is a hybrid of the Omicron and Delta strains
When the covid variant hybrid emerged in Cyprus last month, some scientists claimed it was a false alarm, but officials now say Deltacron is real after all and has been spotted in the UK
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
According to the Mail Online: The super-mutant Deltacron is thought to have evolved in a patient who caught both variants at the same time but it is not clear if it was imported or originated in Britain.
UK Health Security Agency officials also don’t know how infectious or severe the newly evolved virus is or whether it will impact vaccine performance.
A source at the UKHSA insisted officials were ‘not concerned’ by the variant because case numbers are ‘low’.
The agency has not revealed how many times it has been spotted.
Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline that it ‘shouldn’t pose too much of a threat’ because the UK has huge levels of immunity against the original Delta and Omicron strains.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Judge Orders Freedom Convoy Truckers To End US-Canada Border Blockade Or Face Arrest - February 12, 2022
- Health Chiefs Say ‘Deltacon’ Super Mutant Is Real & Has Been Spotted In UK - February 12, 2022
- Moderna Has Started Clinical Trial Of Its mRNA-Based HIV Vaccine - February 12, 2022