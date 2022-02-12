Health Chiefs Say ‘Deltacon’ Super Mutant Is Real & Has Been Spotted In UK

UK Health chiefs are now officially keeping tabs on ‘Deltacron’ a Covid variant that is a hybrid of the Omicron and Delta strains

When the covid variant hybrid emerged in Cyprus last month, some scientists claimed it was a false alarm, but officials now say Deltacron is real after all and has been spotted in the UK

According to the Mail Online: The super-mutant Deltacron is thought to have evolved in a patient who caught both variants at the same time but it is not clear if it was imported or originated in Britain.

UK Health Security Agency officials also don’t know how infectious or severe the newly evolved virus is or whether it will impact vaccine performance.

A source at the UKHSA insisted officials were ‘not concerned’ by the variant because case numbers are ‘low’.

The agency has not revealed how many times it has been spotted.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia, told MailOnline that it ‘shouldn’t pose too much of a threat’ because the UK has huge levels of immunity against the original Delta and Omicron strains.