Health Canada Director Who Led Covid Vaccine Roll Out Dies Suddenly at 35

Adam Exton, the Director of Parliamentary Affairs at Health Canada who was part of the leadership team that led Canada’s Covid-19 vaccine roll out, has died suddenly and unexpectedly. He was 35 years old.
Despite his prominent role in public life, Exton’s unexpected death received scant media attention in his native Canada. Not only was there no press coverage, but no cause of death was listed. What a surprise!
Exton’s obituary notice was published online by his family. It provides some background about his career and role in the Trudea regime’s authoritarian Covid pandemic response:
As a young person, Adam became actively involved in politics and had a passion for public service and volunteering in the community. In 2012, Adam won the Ontario Young Liberal Volunteer of the Year Award. He received a degree in political science from the University of Toronto. Adam spent many years working at various levels of government, eventually holding the position of Director of Parliamentary Affairs at Health Canada.
During the challenging times of the pandemic, Adam was part of the leadership team that led Canada’s health response to COVID-19. He was a talented and respected campaign manager that was instrumental in helping to bring cabinet ministers and members to Queens Park and Ottawa. Adam always did and will continue to make his family extremely proud of who he was and his service to his community and country.
At least 1.1 million Americans have died as a direct result of recieving the experimental mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, according to a bombshell new CDC report.
Since the time when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the toxic jabs, more than six million Americans have died. According to the CDC, of this, 1,106,079 deaths are considered to be “excess,” based on the five-year average from 2015 to 2019.
Discernreport.com reports: Other government data confirms that mortality rates per 100,000 people are highest among the “fully vaccinated” population, suggesting covid injections are the cause of all this excess mortality. (Related: The CDC has been removing covid jab injury and death reports from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System [VAERS].)
The global elite have a god complex and they are now so arrogant they are not afraid to admit it. Watch:
