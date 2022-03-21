The head of Ukraine’s military medical service has given the order to castrate wounded Russian soldiers, declaring they are “cockroaches, not people.”

Gennady Druzenko, a lawyer, Maidan activist, veteran of the war in Donbass and current head of the ‘Mobile Hospital’ project, made the dehumanizing announcement on Ukraine 24.

He has also been described as a “medical angel” by US mainstream media.

This is who he is: “Gennady Druzenko, a lawyer, Maidan activist, veteran of the war in Donbass and current head of the ‘Mobile Hospital’ project.” pic.twitter.com/YcNNv6NCot — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 20, 2022

The live YouTube broadcast was later deleted from the platform. It remains unclear whether the video was removed by YouTube or the Ukrainian account.

Such shocking statements by Ukrainian public figures against the Russian military and the Russian nation as a whole, which go beyond all limits of human understanding, are already becoming the norm.

Meanwhile, the word that the Biden administration has opened up the southern border has reached Eastern Europe where Ukrainians trying to flee have shown up and are being allowed to seek asylum in the United States.

CBS reported:

U.S. authorities along the Mexican border have been instructed to consider exempting Ukrainians from a pandemic-related restriction so they can enter the country to seek asylum, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo obtained by CBS News. During a call with reporters on Thursday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the guidance is designed to remind Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers that their power to exempt certain migrants from Title 42, an expulsion policy first implemented under the Trump administration, applies to Ukrainians seeking U.S. refuge. The memo instructs CBP officers at ports of entry to consider exempting migrants who have valid Ukrainian passports from Title 42 and instead process them under regular immigration procedures, which would allow them to seek asylum.

at San Ysidro port of entry, Tijuana, Ukranian refugees are being allowed into the US with very little delay. this is the first family we saw go through after showing their passports pic.twitter.com/JWliPNKYEA — John Holman (@johnholman100) March 15, 2022

The guidance said non-citizens “who are in possession of a valid Ukrainian passport” fall into this category of migrants trying to get into the country as refugees.

But it is not the same for Russians who are showing up at the Mexican/U.S. border, according to an Associated Press (AP) report: