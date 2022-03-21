The head of Ukraine’s military medical service has given the order to castrate wounded Russian soldiers, declaring they are “cockroaches, not people.”
Gennady Druzenko, a lawyer, Maidan activist, veteran of the war in Donbass and current head of the ‘Mobile Hospital’ project, made the dehumanizing announcement on Ukraine 24.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
He has also been described as a “medical angel” by US mainstream media.
The live YouTube broadcast was later deleted from the platform. It remains unclear whether the video was removed by YouTube or the Ukrainian account.
Such shocking statements by Ukrainian public figures against the Russian military and the Russian nation as a whole, which go beyond all limits of human understanding, are already becoming the norm.
Meanwhile, the word that the Biden administration has opened up the southern border has reached Eastern Europe where Ukrainians trying to flee have shown up and are being allowed to seek asylum in the United States.
CBS reported:
U.S. authorities along the Mexican border have been instructed to consider exempting Ukrainians from a pandemic-related restriction so they can enter the country to seek asylum, according to a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo obtained by CBS News.
During a call with reporters on Thursday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the guidance is designed to remind Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers that their power to exempt certain migrants from Title 42, an expulsion policy first implemented under the Trump administration, applies to Ukrainians seeking U.S. refuge.
The memo instructs CBP officers at ports of entry to consider exempting migrants who have valid Ukrainian passports from Title 42 and instead process them under regular immigration procedures, which would allow them to seek asylum.
The guidance said non-citizens “who are in possession of a valid Ukrainian passport” fall into this category of migrants trying to get into the country as refugees.
But it is not the same for Russians who are showing up at the Mexican/U.S. border, according to an Associated Press (AP) report:
About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the U.S. on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border.
The scene reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the U.S. for a chance at asylum.
Erika Pinheiro, litigation and policy director for advocacy group Al Otro Lado, said the U.S. began admitting all Ukrainians on humanitarian parole for one year around Tuesday, while at the same time blocking all Russians. There was no official announcement.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- Female Swimmer Slams NCAA For Allowing Biological Male To ‘Steal’ Her Finals Place - March 21, 2022
- Head of Ukraine Hospital Gives Order To Castrate Russians: ‘They Are Cockroaches, Not People’ - March 21, 2022
- Decades of NATO Hypocrisy Exposed By Serbian Soccer Fans’ Giant Banners: ‘Give Peace a Chance?’ - March 19, 2022