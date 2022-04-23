‘He Wants To Demolish Europe’: Open Society Hack Reveals Soros Is Rigging Elections Across Europe

A trove of hacked documents liberated from the Soros Open Society Foundations reveals the systematic and anti-democratic techniques employed by Soros operatives as part of a far-left influence operation that critics say is part of Soros’ plan to “demolish Europe.”

The Open Society Foundation documents reveal that Soros is using dark-money funnels to influence the political process in Europe, Russia and many other countries.

Western mainstream media refused to cover the hack and release of the Soros documents. Russia Today, and a handful of independent outlets, gave the story a degree of coverage. “So this is why RT is blocked in the EU,” says Dutch MEP Marcel de Graaff.

The hacked documents reveal a systematic approach by Soros operatives to rig elections in Europe and beyond.

To reach voters, Soros’s Open Society Foundations funds local media groups, journalists, lobby groups and social media projects. Among other things, $130,000 USD went to EUobserver, a Brussels-based ‘independent’ news and opinion website that reports on the EU and developments in European politics. Ninefornews report:

La cadena televisiva Russia Today transmitió una noticia sobre la filtración de 2000 documentos que prueban la responsabilidad de George Soros y Open Society en la manipulación de elecciones en países de toda Europa. pic.twitter.com/oBuvN4HFPY — Pablo Lucini (@PabloLucini3) April 17, 2022

Sorosocracy

At the same time, Soros funded projects designed to convince people that Russia is rigging elections in European countries, although there was no concrete evidence of this.

“When he talks about democracy, he means Sorosocracy,” commented writer and political adviser Llewellyn Rockwell, president of the Ludwig von Mises Institute. “He wants to demolish Europe. That’s why he’s in favor of open borders so that large numbers of people come in.”

Serbia, Georgia, Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan

Soros is blamed for the popular uprising that overthrew Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic in 2000. The group Otpor! (Serbian for ‘resistance’) played a central role in the coup and was financed by Soros.

The billionaire is also seen as the driving force behind the Rose Revolution in Georgia in 2003, during which President Eduard Shevardnadze was deposed. The revolution was spearheaded by the organization Kmara (Enough), which was funded by Soros.

In 2004 the Orange Revolution took place in Ukraine. The protesters were trained by the International Renaissance Foundation (IRF), a Ukrainian NGO founded by Soros.

In 2005 the Tulip Revolution took place in Kyrgyzstan. Behind the popular uprising was the Coalition for Democracy and Civil Society, funded by Soros.

Second most powerful person

The Ukrainian newspaper Vesti compiled a list of the 100 most influential figures in Ukraine in 2019. Soros turns out to be the second most powerful person in Ukraine, just behind President Zelensky.