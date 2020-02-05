‘He Continues To Lie’: Chaffetz Says Schiff Must Be Stripped of His Security Clearance

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff must be stripped of his security clearance because he proven himself to be a “liar” who is an “embarrassment” to the United States of America, according to Jason Chaffetz.

The former chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform told Fox News’s “Fox & Friends” that Schiff’s impeachment case against President Donald Trump not only failed during the Senate trial, but Schiff’s own behavior was a “terrible embarrassment“.

“They didn’t convince anybody,” he said, referring to Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff and his fellow Democrat impeachment managers.

Chaffetz then went on to slam some of Schiff’s outlandish and demonstrably false statements during the impeachment trial.

“I still, to this day, do not understand why Adam Schiff has a security clearance,” Chaffetz said.

“He continues to lie. He continues to put out information that he knows is not true.“

“He has stood in front of the United States Senate and talked about things that are not in the impeachment,” Chaffetz continued.

“I think he is a terrible embarrassment and somebody has got to, I hope, answer the question, ‘why do you have a security clearance?‘”

Chaffetz was then reminded of how, on Monday, Schiff suggested that the president could give Alaska to Russia in exchange for “support” in the 2020 election.

“Give away Alaska,” Chaffetz said. “How do Democrats with a straight face say we can’t have Donald Trump in the presidency because, well, we are worried about the integrity of the election?

“Time to maybe go look in the mirror here a little bit, folks.”