Hawaii Launches World’s First Online Dating Service For The Unjabbed

Two businesswomen from Maui, Hawaii have developed the world’s first online dating service dedicated to people who have not had covid jabs.

Shelby Thomson and Heather Pyle said they found online dating frustrating for the unvaccinated during the peak of the Covid 19 vaccine rollout in 2021.

They describe their website Unjected as a multi-faceted platform of health conscious, covid-19 unvaccinated humans who believe in medical freedom, freedom of choice, freedom of speech & bodily autonomy.

Natural News reports: The un-jabbed ‘didn’t have the option to say they were unvaccinated’ to potential online dating partners, Thomson said.”

“They were only allowed to be vaccinated. And you had to have this badge in your [online] profile,” she added, noting that, too often, unvaccinated people would see on dating sites, “swipe left,” which means to move on.

As such, in May 2021, the two business partners, mothers, and best friends launched the site “Unjected,” which became a dating app for unvaccinated people on the Google and Apple app stores.

“We started seeing people wanting to find partners,” Thomson said of their unvaccinated friends. But sooner after the app launch, the two of them began getting hateful messages because leftists who claim to be so ‘tolerant’ are not really tolerant people at all. Then came the negative media publicity, leading Apple to remove Unjected from its store after claiming that it provided ‘medical disinformation’ to users.

“We tailored everything and played this chess game until it [met] Apple standards,” Thomson recalled, noting that still was not enough. “It took us until July 31 to get banned.”

The Epoch Times noted further:

When Google threatened to follow suit, Thomson and Pyle pulled the plug on both media giants, and Unjected.com went live using the web domain host GoDaddy in August 2021.

Thomson said “Unjected” is more than a dating service for the unvaccinated. It’s also a blood bank database and a fertility bank for the unvaccinated. The dating service alone boasts 110,000 subscriptions in 85 countries and 3,000 to 5,000 new clientele every month, Thomson said.

“We decided—OK—the big-tech world is not our friend. They don’t want us to exist in this realm. They’ll always go out of their way to ensure we’re censored or taken down,” she said.

“Unjected was founded to help us easier connect in a world of medical discrimination and censorship,” according to the site’s online introduction.

“We all have a lot in common when it comes to being conscious about our choices, and we think that there are great connections to be made when like-minded people gather in the same social space,” she said. “It’s been interesting to see how many people still find their way in every group. It’s not limited to any age group.”

She went on to say that the unvaccinated group are very health-conscious and very concerned about their overall well-being, which is why they decided against a vaccine that has been demonstrating significant side effects, including early premature heart attack death.

“We used to get almost 1,000 emails a day before the app launched from people wanting to join. Occasionally, there’s the keyboard warriors who chime in. ‘You’re killing people. The vaccines are safe,’” Thomson noted.

“We have a dating service, but we also have profile opportunities for friendships and a community,” Thomson told The Epoch Times. “We also had an entire section for business listings as well. It was very multi-faceted. It wasn’t just people looking [for a date]. We want the most dedicated people. It’s time to begin funding ourselves within our community. The support has been incredible.”