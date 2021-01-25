“Have You Declared Martial Law?” Tulsi Gabbard Aks President Biden

Former US congresswoman and one-time presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has asked Joe Biden if he had declared martial law

Her question came after it was revealed that thousands of troops stationed in the capitol are to there until March and until Democrats’ second attempt at impeachment of President Trump is complete.

Gabbard decried “the militarization of our nation’s capital,” during an appearance on Fox news and blasted the new White House administration for making it appear that Washington, DC was somehow under siege and in need of an “enduring presence of thousands of National Guard troops.”

President @JoeBiden, have you declared martial law? Because that is what it’s starting to look and feel like. Let our troops get back home to their families. pic.twitter.com/FCbJTyAH3K — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 25, 2021

Summit News reports: While asserting that troops had been “mistreated” after they were made to sleep on cement floors, the former Congresswoman said that the 25,000 troops used to occupy the capital was a massive overreaction given there was no evidence of an imminent attack.

“The militarization of our nation’s capital was not only uneccesary…to send that message both to the American people but to the world that somehow our nation’s capital us under attack and threat of a siege of taking over, I just don’t think that’s the message that we want to send to the American people and to the world,” she said.

The military veteran said there was no justification for keeping 5,000 troops in the capital, asking, “What is it that they are trying to accomplish now by creating an enduring presence? That sounds a lot like a lot of the stuff that we’ve seen happen overseas.”

Gabbard also called out Rep. Adam Schiff, who she said is “advocating for targeting half the country as potential domestic terrorists.”