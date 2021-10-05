HATE HOAX: Black Woman Charged for Posing As KKK Member and Terrorizing Black Families

An African American woman from Georgia has been charged for taking part in a hate hoax by posing as a Ku Klux Klan member and terrorizing her black neighbours – threatening to burn down their homes and murder their children.

30-year-old Terresha Lucas wrote letters to terrified neighbours, describing herself as a “six-feet-tall white male with a long, red beard who did not live in the neighborhood”. In the letters, she threatened seven black families in the Dougsville neighborhood with murder and arson.

One resident told the Daily Mail that they received a letter from Lucas in which she threatened to kill the whole family, including children.

Lucas began sending the hate hoax letters last December, and continued to do so up until March this year.

Dreddsinfo.com reports: For six months, the letters stopped coming until September 6 after police conducted a months-long investigation.

During Labor Day weekend, police linked evidence connected to Lucas but did not specify their findings. Currently, a motive for the crime has not been listed and Lucas is being held at the Douglas County Jail.

She faces eight felony charges of terroristic threats and acts and each counts holds a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.